dvsn And Future Link Up For “No Cryin” [NEW MUSIC]

dvsn is back.

The duo of producer Daniel Daley and producer Nineteen85 have been quiet from a moment but the Spring Fest alums have been keeping listeners on their toes with their material ever since the refreshing and bedroom driven SEPT 5TH back in 2016. The group is working on their follow-up to their last album Morning After and today, they drop “No Cryin” featuring Future.

Is it a full detour from what we’re used to from the group? Sort of. It’s mostly a track geared towards keeping your emotions in check even during a long night out. While Daley is singing about a woman keeping her head up even in a pressure-packed situation in regards to an ex – Future is purely Future here, cold as ice: “Ain’t no cryin’ in my phantom, don’t get no tears on my seats / Girl, you know I ain’t got no love for you, no mercy on a freak.”

Press play on “No Cryin” from Future and dvsn below.

RELATED: dvsn Drops “Miss Me” And “In Between” [NEW MUSIC]

RELATED: On The Scene: Box Spring Fest 2019 w/ DVSN, Summer Walker & Ally Brooke

Also On 97.9 The Box: