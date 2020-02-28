CLOSE
Lil Baby Shares ‘My Turn’ Album Feat. Lil Wayne, Gunna, Future & More [STREAM]

Lil Baby returns with his sophomore album, My Turn. The QC member, arguably the label’s MVP when you think about it was set to drop My Turn towards the end of 2019 but pushed it back just a bit. The 20-track album features the singles “Woah,” “Sum 2 Prove,” and “Catch The Sun” which originally appeared on the Queen & Slim soundtrack.

My Turn comes in hot and heavy with feature guests such as Lil Wayne (“Forever”), Lil Uzi Vert (“Commercial”), Young Thug (“We Should”), frequent collaborator Gunna (“Heatin Up”) and Future (“Live Off My Closet”).

“It’s my turn in music, period. It’s my turn to go number one, it’s my turn to have three songs back-to-back on the radio. It’s just my turn to really show them how I’m coming,” Baby said during All-Star Weekend at MTN DEW’s interactive experience. “Even though some people feel like I’ve [already had] my time, this is going to show them how things will be when my turn really starts. I don’t even feel like I’m in my prime.”

Stream My Time by Lil Baby below and check back for a New and Now feature on the Atlanta rapper today!

