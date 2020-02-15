CLOSE
dababy , drake , future
HomeEntertainment News

Future Shares “Life Is Good” Remix Featuring DaBaby & Lil Baby

Posted 13 hours ago

Drake In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Future made some noise with the “Life Is Good” single which featured past collaborator Drake and the pair appeared together in a stellar visual for the track. The song has now been remixed with the additions of DaBaby and Lil Baby with a largely diminished role for Drizzy, which fans on Twitter took notice of.

Earlier in the week, Future teased the remix after playing the new features via his Instagram Story feed.  The production from D. HIll, OZ, and Ambeeza remain unchanged in its entirety, but new verses appear on the track’s part one half from Future along with a new chorus.

On the second half beat switch, Da Baby opens it up with his customary bouncy flow with Lil Baby anchoring the track in capable fashion. Some are saying via Twitter that Lil Baby may have stolen the show with his verse. However, it was Drake’s truncated verse and chorus that had a lot of folks wondering what was up.

From the remix:

[Future]

Help me fight my demons off, know the usual

I had put a chopper in her name and a Ruger

She hang on the block where I hang like a shooter

Throwed away a cougar, she didn’t wanna leave

Treat her like garbage, my heart was on my sleeve

Should’ve chose better with your company at least

Why should I have love for her if she ain’t get it out the creek?

Why should I have trust for you, you ain’t get it out the creek?

Why should I have love for you, you ain’t kneelin’ to my feet?

Why should I be carin’ when I know I can’t be beat?

See how the ice be glarin’ when I come through and retrieve

Check out the reactions to Future’s “Life Is Good Remix” featuring Drake, DaBaby, and Lil Baby. Sound off in the comments and let us know what you thought.

Photo: Getty

Future Shares “Life Is Good” Remix Featuring DaBaby & Lil Baby  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Latest
Kandi Burruss’ Old Lady Gang East Point Restaurant…
 11 hours ago
02.15.20
15 items
Future Shares “Life Is Good” Remix Featuring DaBaby…
 13 hours ago
02.15.20
Meet Jalaiah Harmon: The 14-Year-Old Behind The Viral…
 1 day ago
02.15.20
Couple Claims Choosing Sides In Cardi B &…
 1 day ago
02.14.20
Gayle King Accepts Snoop’s Apology, “I Understand the…
 1 day ago
02.14.20
Lizzo Is Unbawsed And Unbothered On The Beach…
 1 day ago
02.14.20
Vanessa Bryant Changes Name Of Kobe Bryant’s Mamba…
 2 days ago
02.14.20
New Details Of Kobe & Gigi Bryant Memorial…
 2 days ago
02.14.20
10 items
WTH: Harriet Tubman ‘Wakanda Forever’-Looking Visa Card Raises…
 2 days ago
02.14.20
Amber Rose Addresses Critics Over Forehead Tattoo, “Do…
 2 days ago
02.13.20
Men Posing As Wu-Tang Clan Members Arrested For…
 2 days ago
02.13.20
Dallas Stripper Who Fell Off 15′ Pole Announces…
 2 days ago
02.13.20
11 Petty Breakup Songs To Help You Get…
 2 days ago
02.13.20
Jennifer Hudson Will Perform A Kobe Bryant Tribute…
 2 days ago
02.13.20
J. Cole Inks Endorsement Deal With Puma
 3 days ago
02.13.20
Malika Haqq Confirms O.T. Genasis Is The Father…
 3 days ago
02.13.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close