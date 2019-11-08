CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicNew Music

New Music: Lil Baby – “Woah”

Lil Baby - The Next Generation Tour

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

Lil Baby has been one of Atlanta’s most consistent hitmakers in the last two years. There was “Drip Too Hard” with Gunna and also “Close Friends,” “Yes Indeed” with Drake that kind of kicked everything off. There’s also “Baby” with DaBaby and “Out The Mud.” Now the Quality Control artist comes through with another banger in “Woah.”

Can’t wait for his first solo album coming down the road in 2020.

RELATED: Goin’ Baby On Baby: Are You More Lil Baby Or DaBaby? (QUIZ)

RELATED: DaniLeigh And Lil Baby Team Up For The Official “Lil Bebe (Remix)” [NEW VIDEO]

RELATED: Trending Traxx: Lil Baby &amp; Gunna – Close Friends [VIDEO]

lil baby

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Racist Catches The Fade At Popeyes – And…
 5 hours ago
11.08.19
Astroworld Fest 2019
See The 2019 Astroworld Fest Lineup
 6 hours ago
11.08.19
“Christian Genius Billionaire” Kanye West Hints At 2024…
 6 hours ago
11.08.19
Jim Jones & His Forever Fiancée Chrissy Lampkin…
 8 hours ago
11.08.19
Ray J Wants Meeting With Trump To Pardon…
 8 hours ago
11.08.19
Pilar Sanders Reportedly Engaged To J. Prince
 10 hours ago
11.08.19
Odell Beckham Jr In Browns Uniform
Off The Market? Odell Beckham Jr Apparently Dating…
 22 hours ago
11.07.19
Ohio Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
Podcast Hosts Apologize For T.I.’s Ghastly Gynecology Gossip
 1 day ago
11.07.19
Popeyes Not Pulling Its Chicken Sandwiches Despite Viral…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
Meek Mill Wants To Build A “Super School”…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
A Newly Divorced Monica Is Baring It All…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
10 items
Ja Rule Hops On Soapbox To Blast Popeyes…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
Kenya Moore Claims ‘RHOA’ Co-Star NeNe Leakes Called…
 2 days ago
11.06.19
High School Teacher Who Wore Blackface While Pretending…
 2 days ago
11.06.19
19 items
Hymen Check?: T.I. Says He Takes Daughter To…
 2 days ago
11.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close