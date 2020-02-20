Access Houston || Foster PTSA Dads Program Great Women Create Great Girls

This segment of Access Houston welcomes LaMarr “YGee” Williams. YGee heads the Foster Elementary’s PTSA Dads Program. This man is making a difference in his community by being an example of what a active father looks like. We talk about the struggles of these children and parents and the need for community.

Our next conversation is with Paige Carter and Jayla Celestine from Great Women Create Great Girls, along with their mothers, Cantrell Carter and Danielle Turner, respectively. Jalyla & Paige are 8th graders in Kelin ISD and submitted an idea to Nike Game Growers to get young girls back interested in sports. Their idea consisted of identifying female sport mentors to help girls learn a sport of interest.

Thank you for listening and watching!