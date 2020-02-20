CLOSE
Big Boi Approves James Harden & Russell Westbrook’s ‘Stankonia’ Tribute in ‘GQ’

Cruisin' in the ATL.

Source: Wireless Festival 2014 – Day 3 Featuring: Big Boi,Andre 3000,Outkast Where: London, United Kingdom When: 06 Jul 2014 Credit: WENN.com

OutKast’s indelible influence on the culture continues to shines through years after their historic run. Two NBA ballers recent paid homage to the ATLiens and Daddy Fat Sacks is here for it.

As spotted on HipHopDX James Harden and Russell Westbrook graced the most recent issue of GQ. On the cover of the March 2020 edition the Houston Rockets starters are seen together paying homage to the classic Stankonia album with the two all-stars posing in front of a black and white rendition of the American flag.

For further effect Russ is shirtless with a bandanna while Harden stands next to him with his hands together with copy that reads “So Fresh and So Clean”. The staging is also identical to one of the press photographs from the album’s original roll out in 2000. Naturally this caught the attention of Big Boi who made it clear he approves of the gesture.

On Tuesday, February 18 he took to Instagram to show his gratitude. “@gq #Dopeness put the “ O “ in ICON #Stankonia @willwelch 💯” he wrote while tagging the Editor in Chief Will Welch.

Stankonia marks OutKast’s most successful album to date with millions of records sold and two Grammy Awards;one for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for “Miss Jackson”.

Photo: WENN.com

Big Boi Approves James Harden & Russell Westbrook's 'Stankonia' Tribute in 'GQ'

