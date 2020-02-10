CLOSE
Watch Eminem Perform “Lose Yourself” At The 2020 Oscars [VIDEO]

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW

Source: MARK RALSTON / Getty

Eminem has been full of surprises in the last two years. Last month, the rapper released a surprise album in Music To Be Murdered By and on Sunday night (Feb. 9), he made up for one missed opportunity.

When he won the Oscar in 2003 for Best Original Song for “Lose Yourself” off of 8 Mile, he didn’t attend the ceremony. Some 17 years later, Em showed up and performed the song.

Shocked? So were some of the members in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, mostly confused but eventually, a few people caught the beat and nodded along. At least we know Em made good on his own promise. And in his own way, he summed up the performance nicely – with a video from the 2003 acceptance speech for Best Original Song that he wasn’t there to give himself.

Watch the performance below.

RELATED: ‘Hair Love’ Wins Best Animated Short At Oscars [VIDEO]

RELATED: The Bold, The Black &amp; The Beautiful Take Over The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

2020 oscars , eminem

