Watch Eminem Perform “Lose Yourself” At The 2020 Oscars [VIDEO]

Eminem has been full of surprises in the last two years. Last month, the rapper released a surprise album in Music To Be Murdered By and on Sunday night (Feb. 9), he made up for one missed opportunity.

When he won the Oscar in 2003 for Best Original Song for “Lose Yourself” off of 8 Mile, he didn’t attend the ceremony. Some 17 years later, Em showed up and performed the song.

Eminem didn’t attend the Oscars when he won for “Lose Yourself” in 2003. He’s here now, putting the dump-button operator to the task! RR — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) February 10, 2020

Shocked? So were some of the members in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, mostly confused but eventually, a few people caught the beat and nodded along. At least we know Em made good on his own promise. And in his own way, he summed up the performance nicely – with a video from the 2003 acceptance speech for Best Original Song that he wasn’t there to give himself.

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

Watch the performance below.

