CLOSE
2020 oscars
HomeEntertainment News

The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take Over The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

Posted 14 hours ago

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


For most, the Oscars are one of the most exciting evenings in entertainment.

This is the night were great directors, actors, actresses, and films are celebrated and the honor of winning an Academy Award. But let’s not also forget one of the other reasons why we celebrate this night: Oscar fashion on the red carpet!

Despite the fact that this year #OscarsSoWhite is in full effect, we do know that at the 92nd annual Academy Awards, we’re still seeing tons of great looks from our faves including Billy Porter, lead actress nominee Cynthia Erivo and Janelle Monae to last year’s winner Regina King to name a few. Take a look at the melanated beauties to hit this coveted Hollywood insider scene.

We will be updating all the Oscar red carpet looks and breaking down trends throughout the night!

The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take Over The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae Source:Getty

2. Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae Source:Getty

3. Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae Source:Getty

4. Regina King

Regina King Source:Getty

5. Regina King

Regina King Source:Getty

6. Regina King

Regina King Source:Getty

7. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Getty

8. Billy Porter

Billy Porter Source:Getty

9. Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall Source:Getty

10. Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall Source:Getty

11. Ryan Michelle Bathe

Ryan Michelle Bathe Source:Getty

12. Ryan Michelle Bathe

Ryan Michelle Bathe Source:Getty

13. Ryan Michelle Bathe

Ryan Michelle Bathe Source:Getty

14. Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna Source:Getty

15. Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna Source:Getty

16. Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beetz Source:Getty

17. Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beetz Source:Getty

18. Zazie Beetz

Zazie Beetz Source:Getty

19. Robin Roberts

Robin Roberts Source:Getty

20. Robin Roberts

Robin Roberts Source:Getty

21. Robin Roberts

Robin Roberts Source:Getty

22. Hair Love director Matthew A. Cherry, Karen Rupert Toliver and Deandre Arnold

Hair Love director Matthew A. Cherry, Karen Rupert Toliver and Deandre Arnold Source:Getty

23. Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee

Tonya Lewis Lee and Spike Lee Source:Getty

24. Spike Lee

Spike Lee Source:Getty

25. Spike Lee

Spike Lee Source:Getty
Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
Watch Eminem Perform “Lose Yourself” At The 2020…
 9 hours ago
02.09.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-OSCARS-SHOW
‘Hair Love’ Wins Best Animated Short At Oscars…
 11 hours ago
02.09.20
25 items
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take…
 14 hours ago
02.09.20
This QUIZ Will Tell You How Black You…
 2 days ago
02.08.20
Lori Harvey Nearly Carjacked In Atlanta, Thieves Make…
 2 days ago
02.08.20
YelloPain Educates Americans In “My Vote Don’t Count”…
 2 days ago
02.08.20
New Jersey High School Basketball Coach Catches Fade…
 3 days ago
02.07.20
10 items
Meek Mill’s Banging Baby Mama Milan Harris Is…
 3 days ago
02.08.20
Common, Chance The Rapper Named 2020 NBA All-Star…
 3 days ago
02.07.20
CBS This Morning
Oprah Says Gayle King Has Received Death Threats…
 3 days ago
02.07.20
Snoop Dogg Explains Why He Went In On…
 3 days ago
02.07.20
We Lit: 5 Of The Blackity, Blackest Moments…
 3 days ago
02.07.20
15 items
Jay Electronica Promises New LP In 40 Days
 3 days ago
02.07.20
Kobe Bryant during an appearance on ABC&apos;s Jimmy Kimmel Live!&apos;
Kobe Bryant’s Memorial Service Date Set For 2/24
 4 days ago
02.06.20
Gianna Bryant’s No. 2 Basketball Jersey Retired By…
 4 days ago
02.06.20
Gayle King Responds To Kobe Bryant Backlash, Hurls…
 4 days ago
02.06.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close