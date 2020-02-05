CLOSE
50 Cent Awarded Another $5K From Teairra Marie, Kindly Asks For A Monday Payday

50 might end up suing 'Love & Hip Hop' for Teairra's paycheck after it's all said and done...

Recently 50 Cent stated that the death of Kobe Bryant inspired him to stop beefing with other entertainers in the music industry an go about his own life peacefully from here on out. It seems like he’s keeping to that word… kinda… not really.

After what seems like a lifetime of back-and-forths in court with Teairra Marie over her unpaid settlement with the “Wanksta” rapper, 50 was awarded an extra $5,000 for legal costs as Teairra continues to avoid paying him his court appointed paper. But instead of gloating on social media like he would’ve just a few weeks back, 50 took to his IG page to “respectfully” request a check by Monday (LOL).

Originally the court awarded 50 Cent a sum of $30,000 after Teairra’s failed attempt to sue him for “leaking” her infamous sex tape on social media after it had already been circulating the web for a second. After dippin’ and duckin’ on the bill for months, the judge tacked on another $4K. Still, the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star wouldn’t give up a quarter to 50 and now has been hit with an additional $5,295.50 to the unpaid debt.

We’re not sure when Marie plans on giving Fiddy his money but if history’s any indication, it sure as hell won’t be Monday. Maybe next Friday?

Regardless it should be interesting to see if 50 really can refrain from returning to his petty ways going forward. We’d bet a dollar that he can’t. Just sayin.’

50 Cent Awarded Another $5K From Teairra Marie, Kindly Asks For A Monday Payday  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

