Lil Wayne Drops 13th Album, ‘Funeral’ [LISTEN]

Lil Wayne‘s highly anticipated follow-up to Tha Carter V is here in Funeral. Spanning 24 tracks, Wayne brought the likes of Big Sean, Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, Jay Rock, Adam Levine, Takeoff, The Dream, Lil Twist, O.T. Genasis and more to the fare. In an interview last year in New Orleans, he broke down why this album would sound and feel a lot different than the rapid-fire wordplay affair that was C5.

“What the new thing is for me is actually trying to put out music that sounds a little more like today’s music,” he told the said. “What that means for me … is adding hooks. I forget about hooks. I forget ’em. Somebody gotta come in the booth and stop me from rapping, like, ‘This is where you stop it and add a hook.’”

Stream Funeral from Lil Wayne below.

