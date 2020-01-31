CLOSE
Lil Wayne Drops 13th Album, ‘Funeral’ [LISTEN]

Liev Schreiber with musical guest Lil Wayne hosts the 44th season episode 5 NBC&apos;s &apos;Saturday Night Live&apos;

Source: Supplied by WENN.com / WENN

Tune back.

Lil Wayne‘s highly anticipated follow-up to Tha Carter V is here in Funeral. Spanning 24 tracks, Wayne brought the likes of Big Sean, Lil Baby, 2 ChainzJay RockAdam LevineTakeoffThe DreamLil TwistO.T. Genasis and more to the fare. In an interview last year in New Orleans, he broke down why this album would sound and feel a lot different than the rapid-fire wordplay affair that was C5.

“What the new thing is for me is actually trying to put out music that sounds a little more like today’s music,” he told the said. “What that means for me … is adding hooks. I forget about hooks. I forget ’em. Somebody gotta come in the booth and stop me from rapping, like, ‘This is where you stop it and add a hook.’”

Stream Funeral from Lil Wayne below.

