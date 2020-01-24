CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Wayne Announces New Album, ‘Funeral’

Lil Wayne

Source: @ACThePlug / HOTHIPHOPDETROIT.COM

Lil Wayne‘s follow-up to Tha Carter V arrives next week.

Wayne revealed the news on social media Thursday (Jan. 23) that his next album, Funeral would arrive on January 31st.

The social post also included a link to a website where you can pre-order Funeral on cassette, CD, vinyl as well as digital. For Wayne, it’s the second release of his since his departure from Cash Money after September 2018’s long-awaited Carter V finally saw the light of day after it languished behind delays, legal setbacks and more as Wayne feuded with Birdman.

RELATED: Lil Wayne Allegedly Engaged To Curvy Australian-Indian Model La’Tecia Thomas

RELATED: Lil Wayne Hops on Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” [Listen]

RELATED: Lil Wayne’s “Uproar” Video Features Everyone Doing The #UproarChallenge [WATCH]

lil wayne

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces New Album, ‘Funeral’
 6 mins ago
01.23.20
15 items
#BlackInkChi: Kitty Was Not Feeling Jess Being All…
 29 mins ago
01.23.20
Cop Who Filmed Delonte West Street Fight Suspended
 3 hours ago
01.23.20
Kodak Black Moved To Kentucky Prison, Release Date…
 3 hours ago
01.23.20
Lira Galore Seeks Restraining Order Against Pierre “Pee”…
 4 hours ago
01.23.20
Wendy Williams & Kevin Hunter Officially Divorced
 5 hours ago
01.23.20
69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Lena Waithe, Wife Alana Mayo Split Six Months…
 9 hours ago
01.23.20
Diddy Formally Changes Name To Sean Love Combs
 11 hours ago
01.23.20
Juice WRLD Died From Accidental Overdose
 11 hours ago
01.23.20
Wale Delivers Profound Performances of “Sue Me,” “On…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
Lizzo Graces Cover of ‘Rolling Stone’: Talks Haters,…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
Antonio Brown Suspect In Battery & Burglary Incident,…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
Oprah Speaks Out About Russell Simmons #MeToo Doc…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
12 items
What Are Those?!: Tyler Perry’s New Netflix Film…
 2 days ago
01.22.20
Rick Ross Shows Complex Just How Insane His…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
JJ Watt To Host ‘SNL’ The Night Before…
 2 days ago
01.21.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close