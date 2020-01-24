Lil Wayne Announces New Album, ‘Funeral’

Lil Wayne‘s follow-up to Tha Carter V arrives next week.

Wayne revealed the news on social media Thursday (Jan. 23) that his next album, Funeral would arrive on January 31st.

Soon !! ⚰️ pic.twitter.com/oiVqoGJrnW — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 23, 2020

The social post also included a link to a website where you can pre-order Funeral on cassette, CD, vinyl as well as digital. For Wayne, it’s the second release of his since his departure from Cash Money after September 2018’s long-awaited Carter V finally saw the light of day after it languished behind delays, legal setbacks and more as Wayne feuded with Birdman.

