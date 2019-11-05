CLOSE
lil wayne
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Wayne Allegedly Engaged To Curvy Australian-Indian Model La’Tecia Thomas

Posted 16 hours ago

Lil Wayne Engaged To Aussie Model La'Tecia Thomas?

Source: Astrida / Splash News


Big up to all our Aussie readers, we know folks don’t really use crikey anymore but please forgive us as we tackle a rumor that Lil Wayne might be dating a countrywoman. It is being alleged that the Young Money honcho is poised to get hitched to curvy Australian-Indian model La’Tecia Thomas but nothing has been confirmed yet.

Atlanta’s Streetz 94.5 was one of the first outlets to give rise to the theory that Weezy and Thomas were an item.

From Streetz 94.5:

Lil Wayne used to be known for his long-lasting commitment to Dhea Sodana. Dhea was viewed as Tunechi’s life partner for over 10 years before going their different ways early this year.

And that is now a thing of the past as Wayne is now reportedly apparently engaged to a plus-size Instagram model named La’Tecia Thomas.

Again, this is all just a gang of speculation at the moment but since you’re here, peep some visuals of the lovely 29-year-old Aussie beauty La’Tecia Thomas. And if it comes out in the wash that Tunechi and Thomas are set on this path, congrats to the couple!

View this post on Instagram

🔜♍️🎈

A post shared by La'Tecia Thomas (@lateciat) on

Photo: Splash News

Lil Wayne Allegedly Engaged To Curvy Australian-Indian Model La’Tecia Thomas  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

View this post on Instagram

Tell me what you’re grateful for today? ★

A post shared by La'Tecia Thomas (@lateciat) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Thick thighs for life ✌️

A post shared by La'Tecia Thomas (@lateciat) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

Here for the journey 💛🔒

A post shared by La'Tecia Thomas (@lateciat) on

9.

10.

Latest
CBS Rebooting ‘The Equalizer’, Taps Queen Latifah To…
 12 hours ago
11.05.19
Decades Of Shade: All The Times Wendy Williams…
 13 hours ago
11.05.19
Adobe Working On Bringing Photoshop To Your Smartphone
 14 hours ago
11.05.19
Your Guide To All of the Black Movies…
 15 hours ago
11.05.19
Kim Kardashian-West Joins Fight To Free Rodney Reed
 16 hours ago
11.05.19
10 items
Lil Wayne Allegedly Engaged To Curvy Australian-Indian Model…
 16 hours ago
11.05.19
Tank Talks “Elevation” Album, Clarifies His ‘Lip Service’…
 16 hours ago
11.05.19
Megan Thee Stallion Secures Another Bag, Lands Fashion…
 16 hours ago
11.05.19
21 Savage Can’t Tour Outside The U.S. Due…
 19 hours ago
11.05.19
Remember Him? Gorilla Zoe Arrested For Domestic Violence
 20 hours ago
11.05.19
‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse 2’ Gets A Release…
 2 days ago
11.04.19
Lil Rel Howery Demands Sole Custody Of Son,…
 2 days ago
11.04.19
Dr. Dre To Be Honored By Grammy Association…
 2 days ago
11.04.19
J. Cole Unveils Slick ‘The Fall Off’ LP…
 2 days ago
11.04.19
10 items
10 Times Diddy Dominated Men’s Fashion
 2 days ago
11.04.19
13 items
$55 Pancakes?: Kanye West’s “Brunchella” Struggle Plates Getting…
 2 days ago
11.04.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close