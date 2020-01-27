Access Houston || Melanoid Exchange | The Trident Family

This segment of Access Houston we welcome Mr. Thaddeus Tolbert. Thaddeus wrote a book called, “#GHETTO The Inner City Blues” where he’s talking about his life growing up in 3rd Ward, TX. We talk about mental health in the black community, utilizing your voice, social norms, and changing for the better.

Our next conversation is with Dieter Cantu, a.k.a. Cantu, founder of The Trident Family. Cantu and the Trident Family had an event on criminal justice reform a couple of weeks ago at TSU, so talk about that. We also discuss the issues of the black community, social enterprise, upcoming events that they have, and how Houston can help to make the change we want to see.

Thank you for watching and listening!