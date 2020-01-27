CLOSE
Access Houston
HomeAccess Houston

Access Houston || Melanoid Exchange | The Trident Family

Access Houston Jan. 26th, 2020

Source: KG Smooth / KBXX

This segment of Access Houston we welcome Mr. Thaddeus Tolbert. Thaddeus wrote a book called, “#GHETTO The Inner City Blues” where he’s talking about his life growing up in 3rd Ward, TX. We talk about mental health in the black community, utilizing your voice, social norms, and changing for the better.

Access Houston Jan. 26th, 2020

Source: KG Smooth / KBXX

Our next conversation is with Dieter Cantu, a.k.a. Cantu, founder of The Trident Family. Cantu and the Trident Family had an event on criminal justice reform a couple of weeks ago at TSU, so talk about that. We also discuss the issues of the black community, social enterprise, upcoming events that they have, and how Houston can help to make the change we want to see.

Thank you for watching and listening!

#PlayersInProtest: These Are The Athletes Taking A Stand Against Injustice & Police Brutality
7 photos

Black community , Criminal Justice Reform , social enterprise

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Why Kobe Bryant Traveled By Helicopter
 2 hours ago
01.27.20
2015 Dress For Success Something To Share Gala
Jelani Maraj, Brother Of Nicki Minaj, Sentenced To…
 4 hours ago
01.27.20
Kobe Bryant
K.O.B.E.: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Brief…
 4 hours ago
01.27.20
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-PRESS ROOM
Grammys 2020: Full List Of WInners
 16 hours ago
01.27.20
7 items
Rest In Power: Celebs Remember Kobe Bryant At…
 17 hours ago
01.27.20
7 items
NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe…
 20 hours ago
01.27.20
#MambaForLife: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Most…
 22 hours ago
01.26.20
10 items
SMH: White MSNBC Reporter Drops Hard ER N-Word,…
 22 hours ago
01.27.20
51 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black &…
 23 hours ago
01.27.20
Happy Birthday Anita Baker! Young People Appreciate The…
 1 day ago
01.26.20
Boosie Badazz Dispenses Sage Wisdom On White Rappers…
 2 days ago
01.25.20
How Does It Feel: The Sexiest Music Videos…
 2 days ago
01.25.20
Chance The Rapper Tapped As New Host For…
 2 days ago
01.25.20
Former New Orleans Saints Linebacker Boosts Graduation Rate…
 3 days ago
01.24.20
R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Shuns Own Momma…
 3 days ago
01.24.20
Janet Jackson Wins The Dolly Parton Challenge With…
 3 days ago
01.24.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close