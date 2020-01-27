Meek Mill Shares New Song, “Letter To Nipsey” Feat. Roddy Ricch [NEW MUSIC]

Not long after the pair celebrated the life and legacy of Nipsey Hussle at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch drop their latest collaboration, “Letter To Nipsey.” Premiered officially at the Grammys, the somber track takes us back to the first few months after Nip passed through the eyes of Meek and countless others.

“Couple days ago was chilling with my youngins

Seeing your kids on the ‘Gram, it made me sicker to my stomach (It made me sick)

And as the marathon continue, we keep running (We won’t stop)”

Listen to the song below. The two initially teased it as a snippet during the overall Grammy medley tribute for Hussle featuring YG, Kirk Franklin, DJ Khaled and John Legend.

Both Meek and Roddy were planning on releasing projects with Hussle before he was fatally gunned down on March 31st, 2019 in front of The Marathon clothing store he owned. On Sunday, Hussle took home two Grammys, one for Best Rap Performance for “Racks In The Middle” with Roddy and Hit-Boy and Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Higher”.

Nipsey just won a Grammy. His family came to the stage to accept the award. 😢😢😢 The Marathon Continues pic.twitter.com/IhUlRvYbDh — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) January 26, 2020

Nipsey’s family took the stage earlier in the day to accept the Best Rap Performance trophy with his grandmother saying she was thankful for the world “showing all the love” to her grandson and the love that, “I have felt for him all of his life and will always live in my heart, so thank you.”

You did it! Nipsey won the Grammy for Best Rap Performance 🏆 The Marathon Continues 🏁 pic.twitter.com/RY7AlJFUw5 — Yungin 🏁 (@Sam_yungin) January 26, 2020

