CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicNew Music

Meek Mill Shares New Song, “Letter To Nipsey” Feat. Roddy Ricch [NEW MUSIC]

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Not long after the pair celebrated the life and legacy of Nipsey Hussle at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Meek Mill and Roddy Ricch drop their latest collaboration, “Letter To Nipsey.” Premiered officially at the Grammys, the somber track takes us back to the first few months after Nip passed through the eyes of Meek and countless others.

“Couple days ago was chilling with my youngins

Seeing your kids on the ‘Gram, it made me sicker to my stomach (It made me sick)

And as the marathon continue, we keep running (We won’t stop)”

Listen to the song below. The two initially teased it as a snippet during the overall Grammy medley tribute for Hussle featuring YGKirk FranklinDJ Khaled and John Legend.

Both Meek and Roddy were planning on releasing projects with Hussle before he was fatally gunned down on March 31st, 2019 in front of The Marathon clothing store he owned. On Sunday, Hussle took home two Grammys, one for Best Rap Performance for “Racks In The Middle” with Roddy and Hit-Boy and Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Higher”.

Nipsey’s family took the stage earlier in the day to accept the Best Rap Performance trophy with his grandmother saying she was thankful for the world “showing all the love” to her grandson and the love that, “I have felt for him all of his life and will always live in my heart, so thank you.”

RELATED: Grammys To Honor The Late Nipsey Hussle With Tribute Featuring DJ Khaled, Roddy Ricch, YG, Kirk Franklin, John Legend And Meek Mill

RELATED: Nipsey Hussle’s Love For Literature Inspires The Marathon Book Club

meek mill , Nipsey Hussle , roddy ricch

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-PRESS ROOM
Grammys 2020: Full List Of WInners
 12 hours ago
01.27.20
7 items
Rest In Power: Celebs Remember Kobe Bryant At…
 12 hours ago
01.27.20
7 items
NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe…
 15 hours ago
01.27.20
#MambaForLife: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Most…
 18 hours ago
01.26.20
51 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black &…
 18 hours ago
01.27.20
Happy Birthday Anita Baker! Young People Appreciate The…
 1 day ago
01.26.20
Boosie Badazz Dispenses Sage Wisdom On White Rappers…
 2 days ago
01.25.20
How Does It Feel: The Sexiest Music Videos…
 2 days ago
01.25.20
Chance The Rapper Tapped As New Host For…
 2 days ago
01.25.20
Former New Orleans Saints Linebacker Boosts Graduation Rate…
 3 days ago
01.24.20
R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Shuns Own Momma…
 3 days ago
01.24.20
Janet Jackson Wins The Dolly Parton Challenge With…
 3 days ago
01.24.20
YG Arrested After Cops Raided His Home Before…
 3 days ago
01.24.20
Antonio Brown Surrenders To Cops In Florida, Mug…
 3 days ago
01.24.20
Lil Wayne
Lil Wayne Announces New Album, ‘Funeral’
 4 days ago
01.23.20
15 items
#BlackInkChi: Kitty Was Not Feeling Jess Being All…
 4 days ago
01.23.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close