Nipsey Hussle’s Love For Literature Inspires The Marathon Book Club

Nipsey Hussle is no longer with us physically, but he is still leaving a significant impact. Hussle, who was not only philanthropist, rapper, and entrepreneur, was a huge fan of reading books, and that love for literature has inspired a book club in his name.

Named after the Victory Lap crafter’s iconic catchphrase, The Marathon Book Club was started by a group of men, from all walks of life who were inspired Hussle’s voracious reading habit. Los Angeles Times writer Angel Jennings writes about the club that consists of corporate executives, investment bankers, professors, and entrepreneurs and reports there several Marathon Book Club chapters throughout the U.S.

In the LA Times story titled Nipsey Hussle Was A Bookworm, Jennings points out that a meme created by Twitter user @theSIMSITY featuring all of the books Nipsey mentioned he ready during interviews went viral. Now, “74 black men and two Latinos make up the four chapters of The Marathon Book Club,” almost a year later reading those same books such as the Art of War by Sun Tzu, The Spook Who Sat By The Door written by Sam Greenlee and Revolutionary Suicide by Huey P. Newton. 

Nipsey isn’t the only rapper out here who was feeding his mind with books. Retired rapper No Name also has a book club called the Noname Book Club that also has several chapters throughout the country.

Stic from dead prez took the liberty of sharing on his Instagram account an extensive list of books that the late, iconic rapper Tupac read while he was alive.

Nipsey would be proud, the marathon continues, always.

