College Professor Accused Of Spending $185K In Federal Grants On Strip Clubs, iTunes &. Food

A professor at Drexel University in Philadelphia was arrested on Monday and stands accused of spending federal grant money on strip clubs, iTunes purchases and more.

Chikaodinaka Nwankpa was charged with theft by unlawful taking by deception.

“Mr. Nwankpa inappropriately and criminally diverted tens of thousands of dollars that were allocated for research purposes toward his own private enjoyment. He betrayed Drexel University and tuition-paying students he was paid to educate,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said. “After a comprehensive investigation by our office’s Economic Crimes Unit, Mr. Nwankpa will have his day in court and will have to answer for his crimes.

According to the DA, Nwankpa is accused of spending more than $96,000 in purchases at strip clubs and sports bars and more than $89,000 on purchases towards iTunes, meals and other unauthorized purchases between 2010 and 2017.

How did he get caught? Well, he failed to realize that other people know that the strip club is popping after midnight.

“Nwankpa attempted to hide adult entertainment expenses by claiming that the items were for catering and food, despite the fact that 48% of the 114 separate charges he made were done on weekends, and 63% were processed between the hours of midnight and 2:00 a.m.,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

IMAGE CREDIT: Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office

