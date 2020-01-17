CLOSE
Good Morning H-Town
HomeGood Morning H-Town

Boosie Says He Wishes He Skeeted In Fewer Baby Mamas If He Could Start Over [VIDEO]

Celebrities Attend Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Boosie Badazz doesn’t have many regrets. After all, the man has beat kidney cancer, diabetes, a murder charge and a host of other things. “Set It Off” was one of the anthems his beloved LSU Tigers used in promo videos en route to winning the National Title and staking claim to the greatest college football team ever. So why would Boosie have any regrets?

Well, our Konsiderate Kappa friend let us in on one bit of free game behind the scenes about regrets.

“I’d take the same route with all my troubles and stuff because that’s what made me,” Boosie says about what he would change. “But I’d keep everything else … my same kids, just fewer baby mothers. I probably would have – I felt like I should have skeeted in the same woman and put it in her instead of being so young … you gotta watch out for that.”

instagram.com/p/B7bPhTwFKiE/

To be fair, Boosie DID offer some sound advice on what he’d tell his kids in regards to success.

“I just tell them chase their dreams. First, they gotta knock out school. School is very important in my household to my kids because my mama raised me for it to be important in my life. So I basically motivate them. I motivate my kids and keep them wanting more. I’m steady providing a life and childhood than I had, and that means a lot to me.”

RELATED: Teach Me The Shimmy Mayne! Boosie Badazz Gets An IG Live Tutorial On How To Kappa Shimmy [VIDEO]

RELATED: Wipe Me Down? Boosie Rocked A Kappa Alpha Psi Sweater But Isn’t In The Frat

Boosie , Boosie Badazz

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Cathy Hughes Talks Building Urban One’s Legacy, Covers…
 5 hours ago
01.17.20
10 items
#RIPMac: Mac Miller’s Posthumous LP ‘Circles’ Released [NEW…
 5 hours ago
01.17.20
‘Watchmen’ Season 2 Isn’t Happening
 5 hours ago
01.17.20
15 items
Slim Shady Back: Eminem Drops 11th Studio LP…
 7 hours ago
01.17.20
The 2018 AVN Adult Entertainment Expo
Deaf Man Sues Pornhub Over Lack Of Closed…
 8 hours ago
01.17.20
10 items
Meet La Reina Shaw, Cam Newton’s Alleged Side…
 19 hours ago
01.17.20
Grammys To Honor The Late Nipsey Hussle With…
 24 hours ago
01.16.20
Butt What? Warrant Issued For Odell Beckham Jr.’s…
 1 day ago
01.16.20
Meek Mill Shows Off His Range In ‘Charm…
 1 day ago
01.16.20
Mariah Carey Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Mariah Carey, The Neptunes Among 2020 Songwriters Hall…
 1 day ago
01.16.20
Rocky Johnson, Father Of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson,…
 1 day ago
01.16.20
Lizzo Keeps Her Haters Talking In This Sexy…
 1 day ago
01.16.20
Jay-Z, Yo Gotti & Team Roc File Lawsuit…
 1 day ago
01.16.20
Apryl Jones & Lil’ Fizz Officially Call It…
 1 day ago
01.16.20
HBOs Insecure Block Party
‘Insecure’ Season 4 To Premiere In April [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
01.15.20
7 items
Beyoncé Shows Off Cheeks, Reveals Ivy Park X…
 2 days ago
01.15.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close