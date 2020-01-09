CLOSE
Boosie , Boosie Badazz
Wipe Me Down? Boosie Rocked A Kappa Alpha Psi Sweater But Isn’t In The Frat

Celebrities Attend Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Boosie proudly took to Instagram to show off his fit at the Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets game, a Kappa Alpha Psi sweatshirt. Being that the Baton Rouge rapper never pledged the historically Black fraternity; “Black Greeks,” Black Twitter and most everyone with an inkling of sense cried foul.

It’s generally understood that you are only “allowed” to don paraphernalia and rock the letters of a Black frat is you earned them. What that means is often debated, but those are the rules. Failing to adhere to these principles could lead to a stern talking to or even a fade depending on the setting or context of the situation.

Boosie clearly had at least a passing understanding of what he was wearing since he captioned the IG post with “#kappafresh.” The calls for Boosie to remove the gear were immediate. But, he wasn’t having it. Initially, he said he was just getting fresh.

But then he relayed his thoughts when someone told him it was in his best to remove the sweatshirt in question with a subtle threat—Boosie basically doubled down, saying “I wear what I wanna wear.”

So much for doing the knowledge. Also, let’s keep it a buck, knowing the rapper’s history, are YOU going to run up on Boosie and tell him what to do with his gear?

Nevertheless and needless to say, Black Twitter reacted with all the opinions. There are those who say he wrong, those who say let him wear what he wants, and those clearly just itching to slander Black frats. Peep some of the most flagrant commentary in the gallery.

 

Wipe Me Down? Boosie Rocked A Kappa Alpha Psi Sweater But Isn’t In The Frat  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

