CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Butt What? Warrant Issued For Odell Beckham Jr.’s Arrest For Slapping Security Guard’s Ass In The Superdome

New Orleans PD surely has more important cases to handle, no?

College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty

Odell Beckham Jr. can’t win for losing. It seems the star NFL wide receiver’s and LSU alum’s antics while celebrating the Tiger’s national championship win over Clemson Monday night has led to a warrant for his arrest.

NOLA.com reports that on Thursday morning (Jan. 16), New Orleans police obtained an arrest warrant for Beckham Jr., accusing of simple battery for his interaction with a security guard at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday night (Jan. 13).

The authorities referenced a video where Beckham is seen slapping a male Superdome security guard on the buttocks. In the clip, the security guard is seen talking to LSU right guard Damien Lewis, seemingly checking to see if he has any contraband—smoking a cigar. Never mind that Lewis is still in his uniform. Reportedly, cops initially said anyone caught smoking would be arrested, but another cop later said that would not be the case.

Anyway, back to the video…Beckham is then seen playfully slapping the security officer on the butt. Shockingly (sarcasm), the officer didn’t pull out his weapon and attempt to arrest Beckham, who continued to make light of the situation.

Joking in such a way with a cop, even a security guard is a bad idea, especially in Louisiana, and clearly, it doesn’t matter if you’re an NFL player. Beckham has now surely figured this out.

Reportedly, the guard sought a warrant for a misdemeanor sexual battery charge, which the judge declined. However, a new warrant was drafted for a simple battery charge and was given the green light. If convicted, Beckham could get up to six months in prison and a maximum fine of $1,000.

You can see the video above. Really?

RELATED: Off The Market? Odell Beckham Jr Apparently Dating Model Lauren Wood [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Odell Beckham Jr. Cut Off His Blonde Curls &amp; The Internet Got Pregnant

Butt What? Warrant Issued For Odell Beckham Jr.’s Arrest For Slapping Security Guard’s Ass In The Superdome  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

LSU , Odell Beckham Jr.

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Butt What? Warrant Issued For Odell Beckham Jr.’s…
 5 hours ago
01.16.20
Mariah Carey Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Mariah Carey, The Neptunes Among 2020 Songwriters Hall…
 7 hours ago
01.16.20
Rocky Johnson, Father Of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson,…
 7 hours ago
01.16.20
Lizzo Keeps Her Haters Talking In This Sexy…
 8 hours ago
01.16.20
Jay-Z, Yo Gotti & Team Roc File Lawsuit…
 9 hours ago
01.16.20
Apryl Jones & Lil’ Fizz Officially Call It…
 9 hours ago
01.16.20
HBOs Insecure Block Party
‘Insecure’ Season 4 To Premiere In April [VIDEO]
 1 day ago
01.15.20
7 items
Beyoncé Shows Off Cheeks, Reveals Ivy Park X…
 1 day ago
01.15.20
Timbaland Drops More Than 130 Pounds After Kicking…
 1 day ago
01.15.20
Offset Settles His $200K Debt With Uncle Sam
 1 day ago
01.15.20
Let Freedom Ring: 12 Rare Photos Of Dr.…
 1 day ago
01.15.20
10 items
Whitney Houston, The Notorious B.I.G. Among 2020 Rock…
 1 day ago
01.15.20
Snoop Dogg Teams With Dunkin’ For Limited-Edition Plant…
 1 day ago
01.15.20
Tekashi 6ix9ine Files Motion For Home Confinement Out…
 1 day ago
01.15.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Regina King! Here Are 10 of…
 1 day ago
01.15.20
You Don’t Know Naan: Trick Daddy Isn’t Tripping…
 2 days ago
01.14.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close