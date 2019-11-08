CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Off The Market? Odell Beckham Jr Apparently Dating Model Lauren Wood [PHOTOS]

Odell Beckham Jr In Browns Uniform

Source: Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) / Odell Beckham In Browns uniform Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Sorry ladies but Odell Beckham Jr. is reportedly off the market – so, thirst with caution.

The now 27-year-old superstar wide receiver appears to be dating model Lauren Wood after she posted a photo of the two together in bed on his birthday earlier this week. TMZ, of course, got the scoop and says Wood has been spotted at Browns games supporting him and even hanging out with his mom.

Until this week though, their relationship had been rather quiet but leave it to IG and public displays of affection to make it known.

Peep more photos of Lauren after the jump!

lauren wood , Odell Beckham Jr.

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Odell Beckham Jr In Browns Uniform
Off The Market? Odell Beckham Jr Apparently Dating…
 3 hours ago
11.07.19
Ohio Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3…
 6 hours ago
11.07.19
Podcast Hosts Apologize For T.I.’s Ghastly Gynecology Gossip
 8 hours ago
11.07.19
Popeyes Not Pulling Its Chicken Sandwiches Despite Viral…
 11 hours ago
11.07.19
Meek Mill Wants To Build A “Super School”…
 12 hours ago
11.07.19
A Newly Divorced Monica Is Baring It All…
 13 hours ago
11.07.19
10 items
Ja Rule Hops On Soapbox To Blast Popeyes…
 15 hours ago
11.07.19
Kenya Moore Claims ‘RHOA’ Co-Star NeNe Leakes Called…
 1 day ago
11.06.19
High School Teacher Who Wore Blackface While Pretending…
 1 day ago
11.06.19
19 items
Hymen Check?: T.I. Says He Takes Daughter To…
 1 day ago
11.06.19
Whitney Houston’s BFF Robyn Crawford Breaks Silence On…
 1 day ago
11.06.19
John Witherspoon Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Service [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
 2 days ago
11.06.19
CBS Rebooting ‘The Equalizer’, Taps Queen Latifah To…
 2 days ago
11.05.19
Decades Of Shade: All The Times Wendy Williams…
 2 days ago
11.05.19
Adobe Working On Bringing Photoshop To Your Smartphone
 2 days ago
11.05.19
Your Guide To All of the Black Movies…
 2 days ago
11.05.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close