Music
Watch Youngboy Never Broke Again’s “Make No Sense” Video

One of the hardest songs from Al Youngboy 2 from Youngboy Never Broke Again is “Make No Sense” and given how LSU did what they did in the national championship game, it might be one of many themes in Baton Rouge for the foreseeable future.

Living up to his Gucci Mane in 2006 name drop, Youngboy starts off the video about as icy as one can be before the video transitions to different locations and Youngboy proudly letting the world know that none of this should be happening, yet it thankfully is.

NBA Youngboy

