Young Lyric Shares “Done” Video Featuring NBA Youngboy [WATCH]

Bouncing back never seemed so easy.

Young Lyric shares the official video for her “Done” single, shot by ItsTru1 and co-starring NBA Youngboy. Fed up with her old dude after catching him creeping, Lyric tosses him out while letting the world know she’s on to more shows, more bags and then some. “You won’t ever get the key back to my heart, I got it locked / You can’t even play me one on one…” she raps on the cut.

Watch the official video down below from the Bad Akktor / Rap A Lot New Wave artist below.

Young Lyric

