CLOSE
News
HomeNewsH-Town

H-E-B Crowned Top Grocery Store In The Country

Texas’ favorite grocery store is now the top grocery store in the country.

For the first time, H-E-B was rated as the number one grocery store after a nationwide study, beating Trader Joe’s.

According to consumer data science company Dunnhumby, the study surveyed 7,000 U.S. households in order to find out which of the top 60 largest stores have the “strongest combination of financial performance and consumer emotional sentiment.”

The overall ranking was decided on an evaluation of the store’s performance on seven pillars:  price, quality, digital, operations, convenience, discounts/rewards, and speed. Last year, H-E-B was ranked fourth behind Trader Joe’s, Amazon and Costco.

See the full list of the top 13 grocery chains in America for 2020. Last year’s No. 1, Trader Joe’s fell to second while Amazon slipped to third. Costo fell from the top 3 all the way to number 6. Newcomers include Publix at No. 10 and ShopRite at no. 14.

  • 1. H-E-B
  • 2. Trader Joe’s
  • 3. Amazon
  • 4. Market Basket
  • 5. Wegmans Food Market
  • 6. Costco
  • 7. Aldi
  • 8. Sam’s Club
  • 9. Walmart
  • 10. Publix
  • 11. WinCo Foods
  • 12. Fresh Thyme
  • 13. Sprouts Farmers Markets
  • 14. ShopRite

RELATED: New H-E-B Set To Open In Third Ward

H-E-B

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Joycelyn Savage Turns Herself In After Azriel Clary…
 2 hours ago
01.09.20
19 items
Wipe Me Down? Boosie Rocked A Kappa Alpha…
 5 hours ago
01.09.20
Regina King To Make Directorial Debut With ‘One…
 21 hours ago
01.08.20
Martin Lawrence Reveals Truth About The End of…
 22 hours ago
01.08.20
Bond Hearing Held In Chicago For R. Kelly's Federal Criminal Cases
R. Kelly’s GFs Azriel Clary & Joycelyn Savage…
 22 hours ago
01.08.20
Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival 2017 - Day 1
Mac Miller To Release Posthumous Album, ‘Circles’
 23 hours ago
01.08.20
Teen from Chicago found dead in walk-in freezer at hotel
MTV’s ‘True Life: Crime’ To Cover Mysterious Death…
 1 day ago
01.08.20
Jennifer Lopez Is Being Sued By Strippers Who…
 1 day ago
01.08.20
DaBaby Won’t Be Charged For Fight At Dallas…
 1 day ago
01.08.20
Nipsey Hussle’s Love For Literature Inspires The Marathon…
 1 day ago
01.08.20
Drake Teases New Collaboration With Future, “Life Is…
 2 days ago
01.07.20
15 items
Nicki Minaj’s New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure Is…
 2 days ago
01.07.20
Cardi B Wants Nigerian Citizenship, Government Welcomes Her…
 2 days ago
01.07.20
Rae Sremmurd’s Stepdad Killed & Their Younger Brother…
 2 days ago
01.07.20
Azriel Clary Talks R. Kelly, Joycelyn Savage &…
 2 days ago
01.07.20
Michael Ealy & Gary Owen Participated In “Wife…
 2 days ago
01.07.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close