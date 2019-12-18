CLOSE
New H-E-B Set To Open In Third Ward

Come tomorrow at 6 a.m., residents in Third Ward will be able to finally shop at a newer, bigger grocery store.

H-E-B unveiled its new location to a few community members on Tuesday (Dec 17.) The new store, a 90,000-square-foot facility located at North MacGregor and Highway 288 arrives months after grounds were broke in February. It replaces the smaller H-E-B Pantry store that was located on Old Spanish Trail.

It’s the first full-service, brand-new grocery store to be built in Third Ward in nearly three decades.

