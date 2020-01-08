CLOSE
R. Kelly’s GFs Azriel Clary & Joycelyn Savage Square Off In On-Camera Fight [VIDEO]

Source: Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty

The fallout from the second part of Surviving R. Kelly? Fisticuffs between R. Kelly‘s girlfriends.

Caught on Instagram Live Wednesday (Jan. 8), cops went to the disgraced R&B singers Trump Tower condo and found his girlfriends, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage engaged in an all-out brawl with one another. Azriel was on Instagram Live as she appeared to be gathering things to move out of the condo and when Joycelyn walked in the room — all hell broke loose.

Clary threatened Savage, saying she’d send her to jail for the exact thing Kelly is locked up for, sleeping with a minor. Clary claims in the fight and in a follow-up video that she was a minor when she had sex with Joycelyn and that she was pressing charges.

The fight comes nearly a year after both Savage and Clary spoke with Gayle King in defense of Kelly. Kelly’s lawyer is calling the whole ordeal a “staged catfight” between Savage and Clary.

