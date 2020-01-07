CLOSE
Azriel Clary Talks R. Kelly, Joycelyn Savage & More On Instagram Live

It appears that while Clary is apparently moving on from the troubled singer, she remains in his corner and still speaks with Joycelyn Savage..

Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage have been linked and named as the girlfriends of the currently incarcerated R. Kelly, and now it appears that Clary is speaking up and out. After news came forth that she moved out of Kelly’s Chicago Trump Tower residence, Clary has been active on social media and teased that details and music are forthcoming.

As reported by The Blast, Clary, 22, hopped on Instagram Live and greeted her 53 million-plus followers while driving in a vehicle. In what was clearly unavoidable, Clary heard questions about Kelly and her family but declined to answer inquiries about either of them. As the outlet added, Clary moved out of the Trump Tower spot last month and was reportedly reunited with her family.

While many assume that she still supports Kelly, she addressed that story angle via Twitter recently.

“Everybody asking me do I support R. Kelly, how bout y’all ask him if he support me? Any questions y’all got y’all can write him yourself MCC – 71 W. Van Buren St, if it DONT apply to me. I DONT KNOW! Plain & Simple. So stop asking your gonna love me for me or not,” Clary tweeted on Monday (Jan. 7).

During her IG Live broadcast, Clary did say that she still speaks with Savage, who is still residing at Kelly’s Chicago apartment. Clary was vague about where she currently resides but did confirm that she’s no longer in Chicago. As evidenced by her Twitter feed, it is clear that she isn’t interested in being an informational hub for all things R. Kelly and is only focused on her new moves and career.

“It’s not about sides, it’s about me doing what’s best for me and me coming to realization as a young woman, and more importantly knowing that my past does not define me. You all will hear my voice loud and clear very soon,” Clary tweeted this week.

Azriel Clary Talks R. Kelly, Joycelyn Savage & More On Instagram Live  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

