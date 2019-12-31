Access Houston || Blacklist Marketing | Kat St. John

CLOSE
Access Houston 12.22.19 and 12.29.19

This segment we welcome back the owner of OMG Seafood and Blacklisting Marketing, Clayton Edwards, and the co-owner Trent Collins. The fellas are giving back to the community with their 3rd Annual Coat Drive for the homeless. Clayton and Trent shares advice to those entering into entrepreneurship, they talk about Blacklist Marketing and its purpose, and upcoming openings and new ventures.

Our next conversation is with H-Town rapper, activist, actress, make-up artist, and philanthropist, Kat St. John. Kat talks about her music career, how she survived her own near-death experience, and her non-profit Liv100.

Thank you for listening and watching!

domestic abuse , Homelessness

