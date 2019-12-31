Abs Galore: SZA Stunts On Us All With New Bikini Pic

To express a sentiment with as much respect as we can muster, SZA has always been a visually stunning Black woman. After adjusting her diet and adding a workout regiment to her lifestyle between recording and touring, the 29-year-old starlet turned heads and stepped on some necks after showing off her toned physique.

While visiting Hawaii, the Top Dawg Entertainment songstress shared a photo of her in a black bikini number that highlighted her hard work in the gym and maintaining a healthy diet. With the abs popping and a queenly pose that accentuated, well, everything, it’s clear that she’s been focused on improving her physical appearance the good, old fashioned way.

Following that photo, SZA shared a teaser clip of her in a gold bikini that was even more daring than the previously mentioned number. From the looks of the video, SZA seemed to be getting ready to get a workout in, although the outfit she’s wearing suggests she’s about to take in more beach life. Whatever the case, she looks absolutely amazing.

While it hasn’t been a busy 2019 for SZA, she did lend vocals to DJ Khaled’s “Just Us” track from the Father of Asahd, Post Malone’s “Staring At The Sun, and “Power Is Power” alongside The Weeknd and Travis Scott from the For The Throne project inspired by HBO’s Game Of Thrones.

