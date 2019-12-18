Tekashi 6ix9ine Sentenced To Two Years In Prison, Out By 2020

After a much-publicized trial, Daniel Tekashi 6ix9ine Hernandez will be heading to prison, albeit briefly.

Judge Paul Engelmayer sentenced the “Gummo” rapper to 24 months behind bars and five years of supervised release on Wednesday. Once released from prison, he’ll have to serve 300 hours of community service and pay a $35,000 fine.

Judge Engelmayer: Mr Hernandez, if you expected to be released today, you will be disappointed. But you were wise to cooperate. Your cooperation will result in years more liberty. — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) December 18, 2019

“You are in custody for 13 months. I agree you deserve a great deal of credit for cooperation,” Judge Paul Engelmayer said at the top of his sentencing, per Inner City Press‘ reporting from the courtroom. “However, I cannot agree with your counsel that time served it appropriate. In my judgment, your conduct is too violent and selfish to make 13 months reasonable. You will not be going free today.”

The judgment from Engelmayer included mentions of various incidents 6ix9ine has had over the last two years including feuds with Casanova, Trippie Redd, Chief Keef, Rap-A-Lot Records and more. He also dismissed the notion that Tekashi joined the Nine Trey Bloods early saying, “By the time you began with Nine Trey, you were a nationally famous rapper. You had a prosperous future. Your counsel says he joined to break out of poverty. I am not buying that. You were set.”

Tekashi was facing anywhere from 37 to 47 years in prison for his involvement in a RICO case involving the Nine Trey Bloods and pled guilty to racketeering charges. Due to his cooperation with the United States government during the case, it led to the sentencing of many of his associates to decades-long prison terms.

RELATED: Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Galleria Assault Case Dismissed

RELATED: Showtime & Rolling Stone To Produce Tekashi 6ix9ine Docuseries ‘Supervillain’

RELATED: Tekashi 6ix9ine Dropped Dime On His Entire Crew, Confirms He Wasn’t Bout Dat Life

Also On 97.9 The Box: