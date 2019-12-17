CLOSE
H-Town
HomeH-Town

HISD Offering Free Meals To Children During Winter Break

This is a great gesture by HISD. With winter break fast approaching, three HISD high school cafeterias will be open to provide kids free meals.

Booker T. WashingtonChavez and Madison High Schools will serve breakfast and lunch to all children ages 1 to 18 during the winter break at no charge. Adults can purchase breakfast for $2.75 and lunch for $4. Children do not have to be enrolled in school to participate and no paperwork in regards to registration or proof of income is required.

“For some students, time off from school means they experience a lack of food,” Nutrition Services Officer Betti Wiggins said. “By serving no-cost meals during winter break, we’re ensuring that students and their families have a place to go to get a nutritious meal to keep them going while school is out.”

Here are the serving times. For more information, click here.

Booker T Washington 

  • Open Dec 21 & 23
  • Breakfast 8 – 9 a.m.
  • Lunch 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
  • Dinner will also be served on Dec. 12 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Chavez High School 

  • Open Dec. 26, 27, 28, 30, 31, Jan. 2, 3, 4
  • Breakfast 8 a.m.
  • Lunch 11:45 a.m.

Madison High School

  • Open Dec. 23, 24, 30, 31
  • Breakfast 8 – 8:30 a.m.
  • Lunch 11:30 a.m. to noon

RELATED: Madison HS Principal Addresses Dress Code Controversy [EXCLUSIVE]

Booker T. Washington high school , chavez high school , HISD , Madison high school

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Viola Davis, Tiffany Haddish, Jay Pharoah & More…
 14 hours ago
12.16.19
Cardi B Gives Offset $500K For His Birthday,…
 16 hours ago
12.16.19
Legends Of The Hidden Temple Is Coming Back…
 21 hours ago
12.16.19
Wu-Tang Clan Collaborator & Spiritual Guide Freedom “Popa…
 21 hours ago
12.16.19
Did Nipsey Hussle’s Bodyguard Beat Up Wack 100?
 22 hours ago
12.16.19
Chance The Rapper Shuts Down The Big Tour…
 22 hours ago
12.16.19
Tekashi 6ix9ine To Be Sentenced This Week, Could…
 23 hours ago
12.16.19
Sean “Diddy” Combs Gives Kim Porter A Loving…
 1 day ago
12.16.19
Kanye West & Joel Osteen Taking Sunday Service…
 2 days ago
12.15.19
Evelyn Lozada Announces YouTube Series, ‘LIVING LOZADA UNCUT’
 3 days ago
12.15.19
Salute The Fly Jock: Tom Joyner Talks 25…
 4 days ago
12.13.19
Believe It Or Not: Cam’Ron Doesn’t Really Believe…
 4 days ago
12.13.19
Houston Rockets Invite Lizzo To Dance With Power…
 4 days ago
12.13.19
Why Friday The 13th Is Actually Awesome
 4 days ago
12.13.19
Amazon Reportedly Pays $25 Million For Rihanna Documentary
 4 days ago
12.13.19
Juice WRLD’s Mother Breaks Silence On Son’s Tragic…
 4 days ago
12.13.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close