Access Houston || Color of Life | Alife Hospitality Group

This segment of Access Houston we welcome Tonya Bias, the founder of Color of Life, and from Acres Homes Barber College, and the Dorothy Wagner Society, Ms. Dorothy Wagner. They want us to join them for a fun-filled community event, The Acres Homes Winter Wonderland happening Saturday, December 21st at Acres Homes Barber College from 5p-8p. There will be rides, music, a Santa meet & greet, and a bike giveaway for the first 100 youth.

Our next conversation is with one of Houston’s most successful entrepreneurs in the city! He’s the owner of Alife Hospitality Group, which runs Prospect Park, Lost & Found, CAKE, and the Alife Foundation, Jr. Martins. JrMartinsTheMayor (Instagram) talks about the Alife Hospitality Group and its purpose, the difference between running a hospitality company versus a promotions company, advice to young and upcoming entrepreneurs, and the 6th Annual Blue Santa Program with the Houston Police Dept.

Thank you for listening and watching!

