Access Houston || Delta Sigma Theta | Uplift Outreach

This segment of Access Houston we welcome the ladies of the Houston Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., Soror Jona Sargent, Soror Tonja Jackson, and Soror Karla Fleming-Jones. The ladies tell us about the 18th Annual Jazz Soiree Scholarship Fundraiser, which honored Judges Alice Bonner, Judges Belinda Hill, and the 19 new judges elected to Harris County. They tell us about the scholarships that students can apply for, the community work they’re doing to get people out to vote, and the history of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc.

Our next conversation is with Trae’ Hodge, the founder of Uplift & Outreach. Trae’ tells us about Uplift & Outreach and what it is that they do, the importance to knowing your uniqueness and creativity, and how by starting a business, becoming a entrepreneur, or creating an organization can make a change in the community.

Thank you for watching and listening!

business , college scholarships , delta sigma theta sorority inc

