Lauren London Continues The Marathon In Emotional New PUMA Ad “Forever Stronger” [VIDEO]

After suffering one of the biggest setbacks of her life, Lauren London pushed on. In her own way, with her guiding light being there for every step. PUMA considers London family and with that, she’s joined forces with the brand to create Forever Stronger, an impactful capsule of clothing with an important message of continuing to move forward. You can watch the debut visual for the campaign below.

Captioned on YouTube, “Lauren London is proud to join forces with PUMA to support her on this next chapter of her journey. This piece was a creative vision Lauren wanted to bring to life to signify the continuation of her marathon alongside PUMA. Forever Stronger.”

The ad showcases all facets of South Central Los Angeles, from rooftops to the people with various murals of the late Nipsey Hussle displayed throughout. At one point, London is seen proudly displaying her remembrance tattoo of the late rapper and philanthropist before the ad closes of her, walking down the same street the two shared for their now-iconic GQ shoot.

