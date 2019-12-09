CLOSE
Access Houston
HomeAccess Houston

Access Houston || Concert 4 Charity | Kachina Yoga

Access Houston 12.8.19

Source: KG Smooth / KBXX

This segment of Access Houston we welcome back Joshua Dada, founder of Concert 4 Charity, Ruby Amare, owner of Wonder Like Wander, and FOX26 news anchor and community activist, Jonathan Martin. On Friday, December 13th, 7pm at The Space HTX is Concert 4 Charity. The proceeds from this concert will benefit AZOR OUTREACH MINISTRIES. We also talk about the education, how they’re helping the country of Ethiopia, and a night of music, art, and dance.

Access Houston 12.8.19

Source: KG Smooth / KBXX

Our next conversation is with the founder of Kachina Yoga, Mrs. Nicole Ferrel. Nicole, aka, Kachina, educates us on what yoga is, the benefits of yoga, and how to deal with trauma and control your emotins. We talk about her book, ‘Kali’s Korner: Earth Body 101 Awakening the Human Avatar,’ she also teaches us how to meditate and explains how the mind, body, and soul are all connected.

Thank you for listening and watching!

10 Classic Houston Rap Songs That Deserved Music Videos
Pimp C SXSW Tribute
10 photos
Ethiopia , trauma , yoga

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Santa Claus for Christmas and New Year Greeting Vector Design.
Wal-Mart Apologizes For Selling Sweater Of Santa Claus…
 1 hour ago
12.09.19
Megan Thee Stallion Is Here To Remind You…
 3 hours ago
12.09.19
Watch Alicia Keys & Miguel’s Live Video For…
 5 hours ago
12.09.19
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Lizzo Caught Twerking Courtside In Her Thong At…
 5 hours ago
12.09.19
The Lion King Premiere
Beyoncé Does REVEALING AMA For 'Elle'
 6 hours ago
12.09.19
CCXP19 Sao Paulo
See The Debut Trailer For ‘Wonder Woman 1984’
 20 hours ago
12.08.19
19 items
The Hip-Hop World Reacts To Juice WRLD’s Death
 1 day ago
12.09.19
DaBaby - Astroworld Fest 2019
DaBaby Delivers Classic Performance Of “BOP” And “Suge”…
 1 day ago
12.08.19
Cardi B Takes In Nigeria, Throws Bands At…
 1 day ago
12.08.19
Juice Wrld
Juice WRLD (1998 - 2019)
 1 day ago
12.09.19
Mona Scott-Young Shares Missy Elliott & Sylvia Rhone’s…
 2 days ago
12.07.19
Lauren London Reveals How Nipsey Hussle Encouraged Her…
 3 days ago
12.06.19
20 items
Ladies Are Here For Tom Hanks And His…
 3 days ago
12.07.19
Central Park Five’s Raymond Santana Is Engaged To…
 3 days ago
12.06.19
Eminem Claps Back At Nick Cannon on Fat…
 3 days ago
12.06.19
Kanye West Announces Second Biblical Opera ‘Mary’
 3 days ago
12.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close