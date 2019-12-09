Access Houston || Concert 4 Charity | Kachina Yoga

This segment of Access Houston we welcome back Joshua Dada, founder of Concert 4 Charity, Ruby Amare, owner of Wonder Like Wander, and FOX26 news anchor and community activist, Jonathan Martin. On Friday, December 13th, 7pm at The Space HTX is Concert 4 Charity. The proceeds from this concert will benefit AZOR OUTREACH MINISTRIES. We also talk about the education, how they’re helping the country of Ethiopia, and a night of music, art, and dance.

Our next conversation is with the founder of Kachina Yoga, Mrs. Nicole Ferrel. Nicole, aka, Kachina, educates us on what yoga is, the benefits of yoga, and how to deal with trauma and control your emotins. We talk about her book, ‘Kali’s Korner: Earth Body 101 Awakening the Human Avatar,’ she also teaches us how to meditate and explains how the mind, body, and soul are all connected.

Thank you for listening and watching!