CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

French Montana Recovering After Being Hospitalized For Cardiac Issues

Prayers up for French.

After bringing in his birthday in a big way French Montana is counting his every breath. He reportedly had a serious health scare this week.

As spotted on Complex, the Bronx MC was hospitalized due to cardiac issues but the discovery was far from standard. According to the report police arrived at his Los Angeles home to investigate a possible robbery. Thankfully it was a false alarm but the badges noticed French was acting very unusual. So much so they called an ambulance.

Allegedly he was rushed to the hospital to be treated for nausea, severe stomach pains, and an elevated heart rate. While the cause has yet to be determined the general consensus is that the Bronx native has been doing way too much. Within the last couple of months, the Moroccan stallion has kept a very busy schedule with your dates throughout Europe and the Middle East.

Montana is currently being treated at San Fernando Valley Hospital. According to TMZ, French has remained in ICU for the past few days and doctors are still determining what was the cause of his issues.

Photo: WENN.com

French Montana Recovering After Being Hospitalized For Cardiac Issues  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

french montana

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
French Montana Recovering After Being Hospitalized For Cardiac…
 3 hours ago
11.25.19
Can You Believe It: These Super Talented Artists…
 19 hours ago
11.24.19
Money In The Bank: Floyd Mayweather Un-Retires, Wants…
 24 hours ago
11.24.19
Susan Kelechi Watson Puts Beth and Randall Amongst…
 2 days ago
11.23.19
12 itemsBET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Pre Show
Wait A Minute: Ray J Blocks Pregnant Wife…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
Cardi B Is Giving Us Fashion Darling In…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
Al Pacino Leads A Team of Nazi Killers…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
Kanye West’s ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’ Tops…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
Rapsody Reacts To Grammy Snub: “The Good Fight…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
Report: Chris Brown, Ex Ammika Harris Welcome Baby…
 4 days ago
11.21.19
Megan Thee Stallion Glows In I-D Magazine Photoshoot…
 4 days ago
11.21.19
15 items
The Best “I’m Gonna Tell My Kids” Memes…
 4 days ago
11.22.19
When I Was Younger: Blac Youngsta Explains How…
 4 days ago
11.21.19
Robyn Crawford Believes Whitney Houston Is Still With…
 4 days ago
11.21.19
Prayers Up: Fenty Model Slick Woods Reveals She…
 4 days ago
11.21.19
20 items
Celebrity Babies Born In 2019
 4 days ago
11.21.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close