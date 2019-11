This segment of Access Houston we have Dav Lewis, the founder of 2nd Chances.Life, along with Judge Darrell Jordan & Judge Dasean Jones. The gentlemen come on to talk about 2nd Chances.Life and who they are, the upcoming community event on November 23rd at the Buffalo Soldiers Museum. We’re talking bail reform, criminal justice reform, and the impact of having the right judges in the seats.

