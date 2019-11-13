CLOSE
Frenchy’s Chicken Coming With Their Own Sandwich [PHOTO]

The Chicken Sandwich wars just got another new contestant — at least locally.

Frenchy’s Chicken just revealed their chicken sandwich and it’s going to set the holidays on fire. According to the prized and beloved Houston establishment, the sandwich is currently available at the Scott Street location and will be made available at all locations down the line.

What’s in the sandwich, you may ask? According to Frenchy’s, the sandwich will feature a boneless breast filet on a brioche bun, pickles, and Gris-Gris magic sauce. In other words, foodie heaven. Foodie – heaven.

So what will it be? Do you think the Frenchy’s Chicken Sandwich will be better than Popeyes? Or even Chick-Fil-A?

RELATED: Wendy’s Throws Shade At Popeyes &amp; Chick-fil-A Over Who Has The Best Chicken Sandwich

RELATED: Popeyes Not Pulling Its Chicken Sandwiches Despite Viral Mayhem

