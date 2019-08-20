Wendy’s Throws Shade At Popeyes & Chick-fil-A Over Who Has The Best Chicken Sandwich

Popeyes’ new chicken sandwhiches have been the talk of the town, but Wendy’s ain’t feeling that! They want ALL EYES and MOUTHS on them! Lol I never thought I’d see the day where Fast Food chains would really beef with each other on social media. No matter how many times I see stuff like this… I can’t take it seriously. I ain’t gon’ lie though… Wendy’s does have some great spicy sandwhiches.
