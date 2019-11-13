CLOSE
Kodak Black Sentenced To Nearly Four Years In Prison On Federal Weapons Charge

Kodak Black during Homecoming Concert

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

Kodak Black has been sentenced to three years and 10 months behind bars after he pleaded guilty in his federal weapons case. The “Zeze” rapper was facing up to 10 years in prison.

Back on May 11, Kodak was arrested in Miami after investigators discovered he lied on an application for a gun purchase and was subsequently charged with two counts of making a false statement on government paperwork. According to the government, Kodak checked “no” in a box on a firearms application where it asked if the person filling out the form was under indictment for a felony. Considering that Kodak was indicted for criminal sexual conduct for a 2016 case in South Carolina, checking the box “no” is what triggered the Dying To Live rapper’s arrest.

He initially pled not guilty but struck a deal with federal prosecutors to be sentenced on the low end of the sentencing guidelines range. Prosecutors initially requested that he be sentenced to eight years but the judge in the case settled on the 46-month sentence.

The sentence comes on the heels of a report that Kodak was involved in a prison fight and kicked a prison guard in the groin.

