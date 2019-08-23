CLOSE
Kodak Black Pleads Guilty In Fed Gun Case

This guy...

Source: MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 10: Kodak Black Homecoming Concert at Watsco Center on August 10, 2017 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by John Parra/Getty Images)

Kodak Black has pleaded guilty to federal gun charges. The Florida rapper copped to two counts of knowingly making a false and fictitious written statement in connection to the purchase of a firearm.

TMZ reports that Kodak was in court on Thursday (August 22) to let the judge know he was changing his plea after initially claiming he was not guilty.

Kodak was infamously arrested in May while on his way to a music festival (Rolling Loud) in Miami. He’s been in jail ever since due to bail being denied with the judge calling him a danger to the community.

Kodak is scheduled to be sentenced on November 13. Although he is facing several years in prison, the prosecution will reportedly seek a lenient sentence due to his cooperation.

However, this case has nothing to do with the sexual assault case he is also facing in South Carolina. Ironically, or not, on his firearm application Kodak lied about not being under indictment, which he is—for sexually assaulting a minor—in the aforementioned case.

Kodak Black Pleads Guilty In Fed Gun Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

