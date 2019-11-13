First Look: Netflix’s Upcoming Selena: The Series

Meet Christian Serratos aka the woman who will be playing the Queen of Tejano Selena Quintanilla-Perez in an upcoming Netflix series based on the life of the superstar.

The streaming service released the first glimpse as Serratos as Selena as she looks over her script before donning the icon’s feathered bangs, red lipstick and signature purple jumpsuit from her performance at the Houston Astrodome in 1995.

The new drama will be a coming of age tale about Selena navigating her way to success, family, music, and stardom. The first six hour-long episodes of Selena: The Series are set to air in 2020. The cast includes Serratos (“The Walking Dead,” “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide”) as Selena, Gabriel Chavarria as A.B. Quintanilla, Ricardo Chavira as Abraham Quintanilla, Noemi Gonzalez as Suzette Quintanilla, Seidy Lopez as Marcella Quintanilla and Madison Taylor Baez as Young Selena.

