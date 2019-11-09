CLOSE
Techie News
HomeTechie News

Instagram To Test Hiding ‘Likes’ Beginning Next Week

Smartphone with Heart Emoji Speech Bubble Message on Screen.

Source: designer29 / Getty

We knew it was coming but Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri confirmed that the platform is set to begin a test that will start hiding likes for US audiences beginning next week.

Instagram wants to be the safest place on the Internet compared to other social platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, along with algorithms and filters to remove offensive or divisive comments or pictures, according to WIRED.

Facebook, YouTube and Twitter have all tested out features in regards to removing metrics regarding engagement from their platforms. In al, social media researchers have made it clear that when users cater their content to whatever brings out the most controversy or outrage, it creates an environment where healthy conversations and engagement is almost impossible to have.

We’ll see how Instagram users react to the likes disappearing when the test begins.

RELATED: Michelle Obama’s Six-Pack Pic Basically Broke Instagram

RELATED: Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Instagram Post About Past Drug Use, Mental Health &amp; More

RELATED: Wild Instagram Hoax Goes Viral Thanks To Celebrity Shares

Instagram

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Racist Catches The Fade At Popeyes – And…
 8 hours ago
11.08.19
Astroworld Fest 2019
See The 2019 Astroworld Fest Lineup
 8 hours ago
11.08.19
“Christian Genius Billionaire” Kanye West Hints At 2024…
 9 hours ago
11.08.19
Jim Jones & His Forever Fiancée Chrissy Lampkin…
 10 hours ago
11.08.19
Ray J Calls Story Of Rumored Meeting With…
 10 hours ago
11.08.19
Pilar Sanders Reportedly Engaged To J. Prince
 12 hours ago
11.08.19
Odell Beckham Jr In Browns Uniform
Off The Market? Odell Beckham Jr Apparently Dating…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
Ohio Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
Podcast Hosts Apologize For T.I.’s Ghastly Gynecology Gossip
 1 day ago
11.07.19
Popeyes Not Pulling Its Chicken Sandwiches Despite Viral…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
Meek Mill Wants To Build A “Super School”…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
A Newly Divorced Monica Is Baring It All…
 1 day ago
11.07.19
10 items
Ja Rule Hops On Soapbox To Blast Popeyes…
 2 days ago
11.07.19
Kenya Moore Claims ‘RHOA’ Co-Star NeNe Leakes Called…
 2 days ago
11.06.19
High School Teacher Who Wore Blackface While Pretending…
 2 days ago
11.06.19
19 items
Hymen Check?: T.I. Says He Takes Daughter To…
 2 days ago
11.06.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close