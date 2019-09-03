Justin Bieber Shares Emotional Instagram Post About Past Drug Use, Mental Health & More

Justin Bieber in recent months has been transparent about all of his struggles in regards to mental health and more. In a recently shared Instagram post, the singer got candid like never before, opening up about past drug use, abusing his relationships and the ups and downs of being a child star.

The lengthy post came on Monday and in it, Bieber shared how fame led him to make “every bad decision you could have thought of,” but also the “heavy” drug abuse and how it affected his relationships.

“I started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all of my relationships,” Bieber wrote. “I became resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry. I became distant to everyone who loved me, and I was hiding behind, a shell of a person that I had become. I felt like I could never turn it around.”

He continued, “It’s taken me years to bounce back from all these terrible decisions, fix broken relationships, and change relationship habits. Luckily god blessed me with extraordinary people who love me for me.”

What helped him become better? His marriage to Hailey Baldwin. “Now I am navigating the best season of my life ‘MARRIAGE’!! Which is [an] amazing crazy new responsibility. You learn patience, trust, commitment, kindness, humility and all of the things it looks like to be a good man,” Bieber added.

He finished the post with a simple message of encouragement: “All this to say even when the odds are against you keep fighting.”

Read Bieber’s message below.

