CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

R. Kelly A No Show At Court Due To A Toenail Infection

Talk about getting away with a lame excuse...

Source: R. Kelly (aka Robert Sylvester Kelly) 25 Strong: The BET Silver Anniversary Celebration Shrine Auditorium Los Angeles, California- 26.10.05 Featuring: R. Kelly (aka Robert Sylvester Kelly) Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 27 Oct 2005 Credit: David Livingston / WENN

R. Kelly just can’t seem to catch a break these days (not that he deserves one). Right after being ordered to pay child support at the tune of $20K a month, the embattled R&B thug had to skip out of a court appearance because of a toenail infection. Yes, one toenail was infected so he couldn’t show up to court.

Page Six is reporting that Kelly was actually excused from a scheduled court appearance this past Wednesday (Oct. 30) because of a toenail infection and fears that someone might accidentally step on the toe in question. Though his lawyer, Steve Greenberg, says Kelly is “fine” and walking around a walking boot, US US District Judge Harry Leinenweber still granted the alleged pedophile a pass even though Kell’s is locked up at jail two blocks away from the courthouse.

They couldn’t get him a wheelchair or something?

R. Kelly is facing separate grand jury indictments in both New York and Illinois alleging that the “Thoia Thoing” singer recruited underage girls for sex and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to buy back video evidence that could be used against him amongst other things. R. Kelly trial in Illinois is set to begin in April followed by a trial in New York which is penciled in for a May 18 start. Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

R. Kelly A No Show At Court Due To A Toenail Infection  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

R. Kelly

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Niecy Nash Opens Up On ‘Uncensored’
 5 hours ago
10.31.19
R. Kelly A No Show At Court Due…
 7 hours ago
10.31.19
Lil Wayne Names Jay-Z As The Only Rapper…
 9 hours ago
10.31.19
Romeo From Immature Says Brandy Is The Reason…
 11 hours ago
10.31.19
‘Game Of Thones’ Spin-Off ‘House of the Dragon’…
 12 hours ago
10.31.19
Stephen Curry Suffers Broken Left Hand, Out For…
 12 hours ago
10.31.19
Megan Thee Stallion Launches New YouTube Video Series…
 1 day ago
10.30.19
The White House Responds To YG Kicking Trump…
 1 day ago
10.30.19
Bang Bang Bang: 10 Hilariously Memorable John Witherspoon…
 1 day ago
10.30.19
Megan Thee Stallion - Break The Internet
Megan Thee Stallion Says Her Debut Album Is…
 1 day ago
10.30.19
R. Kelly Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife Child Support…
 1 day ago
10.30.19
EA’s Delayed ‘NBA Live 20’ Is Now Canceled,…
 2 days ago
10.30.19
John Witherspoon
Legendary Comedian John Witherspoon Dead At 77
 2 days ago
10.30.19
Megan Thee Stallion Links Up With Brooklyn’s Own…
 2 days ago
10.30.19
Apple’s New AirPods Pro Come With Noise Cancellation…
 2 days ago
10.29.19
Diddy Confirms Making The Band Return, Announces Semi-Retirement…
 2 days ago
10.29.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close