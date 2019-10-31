CLOSE
Madd Hatta Morning Show
The Madd Hatta Morning Show Attempts The One Chip Challenge [VIDEO]

It’s Halloween and The Madd Hatta Morning Show decided to try a very devilish treat!

The crew tasted the world’s hottest chip live by taking the “Paqui Carolina Reaper Madness One Chip Challenge.” That’s right…just one chip (that comes in a personal-sized coffin) set the whole crew off with barely one bite!

Would you accept the one chip challenge?

