Report: Legendary Comedian John “Pops” Witherspoon Passes Away At 77

John “Pops” Witherspoon, the comedian known for hit roles as Willie Jones in Friday as well as Robert “Grandad” Freeman has passed away according to Deadline. He was 77.

“It is with deepest sorrow that we can confirm our beloved husband and father, John Witherspoon, one of the hardest working men in show business, died today at his home in Sherman Oaks at the age of 77,” Witherspoon’s family told Deadline in a statement. “He is survived by his wife Angela, and his sons JD, Alexander, and a large family. We are all in shock, please give us a minute for a moment in privacy and we will celebrate his life and his work together. John used to say ‘I’m no big deal’, but he was huge deal to us.”

Witherspoon starred alongside Eddie Murphy in Boomerang as well as Shawn & Marlon Wayans in The Wayans Bros.

This story is being updated.

