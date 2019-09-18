CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘The Boondocks’ To Return On HBO Max

The Boondocks revival has a new home, on HBO’s new streaming platform.

The show has been picked up for two seasons to air on HBO Max beginning in Fall 2020. 24 new episodes along with a 55-minute special plus the full library of the original three seasons will live on the platform. And for those wondering, yes, show creator Aaron McGruder is back as showrunner.

“‘The Boondocks’ was a revolutionary series that sparked conversations on hot button issues and brought dark subjects into the light with episodes like ‘The Trial of Robert Kelly’, ‘The Fundraiser’ and ‘The Story of Gangstalicious’,”  Kevin Reilly, chief content officer for HBO Max and president of TBS, TNT and truTV told Variety. “Aaron is a gifted visionary whose unique style of storytelling is a welcome voice and we are elated The Freemans are making their thugnificent comeback on HBO Max.”

“There’s a unique opportunity to revisit the world of The Boondocks and do it over again for today. It’s crazy how different the times we live in are now – both politically and culturally – more than a decade past the original series and two decades past the original newspaper comic. There’s a lot to say and it should be fun,” McGruder told Variety.

The new version of The Boondocks will follow the adventures of Robert “Granddad” Freeman and his two grandsons, Riley and Huey as they see the community they’ve moved into similar to Woodcrest taken over by Uncle Ruckus and his bizarre regime. Life under Ruckus should turn out to be just as ridiculous as you’d may expect.

RELATED: ‘The Boondocks’ Reboot Should Revisit These 6 Topics To Stay Relevant

RELATED: Aaron McGruder Returning For Upcoming Reboot Of ‘The Boondocks’

RELATED: #BoondocksBack: Aaron McGruder Brings His Classic Comic Strip ‘The Boondocks’ Back To Instagram

IMAGE CREDIT: HBO Max

hbo max , The Boondocks

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
2005 TCA - Turner
‘The Boondocks’ To Return On HBO Max
 3 hours ago
09.18.19
7 Movie Remakes That Worked — And Some…
 4 hours ago
09.18.19
Chance The Rapper Says Kanye West Still His…
 4 hours ago
09.18.19
Offest Reportedly Owes The Tax Man $210K
 5 hours ago
09.18.19
Dave East Cited For Battery After Threesome In…
 6 hours ago
09.18.19
Judge won't increase bond for R. Kelly or give $100,000 back to woman who posted his bail
Judge: Woman Who Posted $100K Bond For R.…
 20 hours ago
09.17.19
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘good kid, m.A.A.d city’ The Longest…
 22 hours ago
09.17.19
Issa Rae Set To Produce ‘Set It Off’…
 23 hours ago
09.17.19
23 items
#MakingTheGift: We Love Dark-Haired Beyoncé!
 24 hours ago
09.18.19
Snoop Dogg Wants To See Colin Kaepernick In…
 1 day ago
09.17.19
Jeannie Mai Fawns Over Her Boo Jeezy, Talks…
 1 day ago
09.17.19
The Graham Norton Show - Best Bits
Kevin Hart Sued By Sex Tape Partner For…
 2 days ago
09.16.19
Netflix Unveils New “Netflix & Chills” Category &…
 2 days ago
09.16.19
Family Feud?: LaVar Ball Calls Lonzo Ball “Damaged…
 2 days ago
09.16.19
59th GRAMMY Awards - Press Room
Beyoncé’s ‘Homecoming’ Shut Out At Creative Emmys, ‘Game…
 2 days ago
09.16.19
Megan Thee Stallion - Break The Internet
Pimp C’s Widow Chinara Butler Is Keeping A…
 2 days ago
09.16.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close