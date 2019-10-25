CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Woman Who Inspired Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Line Gets Songwriting Credit

The 'Cuz I Love You' star has been embroiled in a bitter back and forth with producers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen who claimed she lifted their track.

Singer LIZZO Performs Live on NBC's "TODAY"nRockefeller PlazanNew York, NYnAugust 23, 2019

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Lizzo has been battling a pair of plagiarism claims in connection to her massive hit “Truth Hurts,” and a resolution has finally been made by the singer. The Cuz I Love You star will give the woman who inspired the “100%” line that set the tone for the track.

Just this past Wednesday, Lizzo denied the claims of producers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, saying she wrote the song with producer and songwriter Ricky Reed. Via a statement posted to Twitter, Lizzo said that she will instead grant songwriting credit to U.K. artist Mina, Lioness, whose “I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that bitch” tweet inspired a meme which also found its way to Reed and Lizzo’s pens.

Although Mina Lioness brought a lawsuit against Lizzo herself, it seems like the legal battle is behind them and the proper credit will be given to the creator of the line.

Photo: WENN

Woman Who Inspired Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Line Gets Songwriting Credit  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

lizzo

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Woman Who Inspired Lizzo’s “Truth Hurts” Line Gets…
 13 mins ago
10.25.19
Kanye West Says Sunday Service-Inspired ‘Jesus Is Born’…
 2 hours ago
10.25.19
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - January 03, 2018
Love For Real: Sean “Diddy” Combs Files To…
 18 hours ago
10.24.19
15 items
Say WHAT?! Lamar Odom Says He Left Taraji…
 21 hours ago
10.24.19
The Paley Center For Media's 34th Annual PaleyFest Los Angeles - 'Grey's Anatomy' - Arrivals
Jesse Williams Joins Final Season Of ‘Power’ As…
 23 hours ago
10.24.19
Nelly Settles UK Sexual Assault Case Out Of…
 24 hours ago
10.24.19
15 items
15 Of The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes To…
 1 day ago
10.25.19
Megan Thee Screenwriter: Megan Thee Stallion Is Reportedly…
 1 day ago
10.24.19
Cardi B Joins ‘Fast & Furious 9’ Cast
 2 days ago
10.23.19
6 Celebs Who Secretly Tied The Knot
 2 days ago
10.23.19
Stephen Curry Responds To Michael Jordan Saying He’s…
 2 days ago
10.23.19
Trick Daddy Doesn’t Have “Nann” Funds, Files For…
 2 days ago
10.23.19
DaBaby Pays It Forward, Gives Homeless Mother $1000
 3 days ago
10.23.19
10 Ways Dating Has Changed Since ‘The Best…
 3 days ago
10.23.19
Black Security Assistant Who Was Fired For Repeating…
 3 days ago
10.22.19
Another Woman Has Hit Future With A New…
 3 days ago
10.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close