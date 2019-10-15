CLOSE
The GOAT: Houston’s Simone Biles Becomes Most Decorated Gymnast Ever

Gymnastics - Artistic - Olympics: Day 4

Source: Lars Baron / Getty

This is definitely the year for Houston, Texas!!! We are on the tips of everybody’s tongues and it’s all for great things. Megan Thee Stallion helped us have a Hot Boy & Hot Girl Summer, Lizzo had us feelin’ comfy in all of our curves and Simone Biles just became the world’s most decorated gymnast. Better yet, she’s the greatest gymnast of all-time and she knows it.

Am I dreaming right now? When one of us makes it, we all make it! I’m so proud of my city. And we ain’t stopping no time soon. Astros, let’s #TakeItback. That World Series trophy has our name on it.

