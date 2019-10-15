This is definitely the year for Houston, Texas!!! We are on the tips of everybody’s tongues and it’s all for great things. Megan Thee Stallion helped us have a Hot Boy & Hot Girl Summer, Lizzo had us feelin’ comfy in all of our curves and Simone Biles just became the world’s most decorated gymnast. Better yet, she’s the greatest gymnast of all-time and she knows it.
Am I dreaming right now? When one of us makes it, we all make it! I’m so proud of my city. And we ain’t stopping no time soon. Astros, let’s #TakeItback. That World Series trophy has our name on it.
Find @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X & More!
2019 VMA Performances: Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X & More!
1. Taylor Swift - "You Need To Calm Down" & "Lover"1 of 12
2. Lil Nas X - "Panini"2 of 12
3. Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - "Señorita"3 of 12
4. Shawn Mendes - "If I Can't Have You"4 of 12
5. The Jonas Brothers - "Sucker" & "Only Human"5 of 12
6. Miley Cyrus - "Slide Away"6 of 12
7. Ava Max - "Torn" & "Sweet but Psycho"7 of 12
8. Rosalía ft. Ozuna - "A Ningun Hombre", "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi", & "Aute Cuture"8 of 12
9. Normani - "Motivation"9 of 12
10. Megan Thee Stallion - "Hot Girl Summer"10 of 12
11. H.E.R. - "Anti"11 of 12
12. J. Balvin & Bad Bunny - 'QUE PRETENDES'12 of 12
The GOAT: Houston’s Simone Biles Becomes Most Decorated Gymnast Ever was originally published on radionowhouston.com