Will Smith Developing A ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Spinoff Series

Smith's Westbrook company with Jada Pinkett Smith will be handling production.

Paramount Pictures' Premiere Of "Gemini Man"

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

Well, Fresh Prince fans, looks like Will Smith is doing more than bringing Bel-Air Academy clothing to your lives – he’s reportedly developing a spin-off to the popular NBC sitcom.

The Hollywood Reporter shared info that Smith is overseeing the development of a new Fresh Prince of Bel-Air spinoff series. Even better? Westbrook – the new company overseen by Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith – will be handling production.

The original show aired from 1990 to 1996, co-created by Quincy Jones and saw Smith rise as a magnetic personality on TV. Back then, Smith portrayed a fictionalized version of himself alongside the late James Avery (first things first, rest in peace Uncle Phil), Janet Hubert, Alfonso Ribeiro, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons and more.

